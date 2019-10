FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2007 file photo, customers try out the Apple iPod Nano at an Apple store in Palo Alto, Calif. A billion-dollar class-action lawsuit over Apple’s iPod music players heads to trial in a California federal court Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014, in an antitrust case where the legal wrangling has lasted far longer than the technology that sparked the complaint. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On this day in 2001, Apple first introduced the iPod.

The portable music device was groundbreaking, introducing music-lovers to playlists, podcasts, audiobooks and so much more.

The historic tech is celebrated every October 23rd.