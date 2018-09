Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Couple sleeping in a comfortable bed

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - September 11th is National Make your Bed Day.

According to experts, observing the day may also have it;s health benefits.

Research done by the National Sleep Foundation reports making your bed can help improve your sleep by reducing the amount of tossing, turning, and restlessness.