National Men Make Dinner Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re a guy who needs a little extra practice in the kitchen, today might be a great day to take a shot at cooking.

It’s National Men Make Dinner Day.

The day is celebrating every first Thursday of November, and is meant to be a tongue-and-cheek way to get guys to try their hand at making a meal from scratch.

The means no takeout, or any other already prepared meals should be on the menu.

For more information on the day, visit the National Men Make Dinner day website.

