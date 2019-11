SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Get ready to grab some tortilla chips and cheese.

It’s national nachos day.

Nachos were first created sometime around 1943 in a U.S./Mexico border city by Ignacio Anaya, whose nickname was Nacho.

The story has it that he was working in his restaurant when the wives of some U.S. soldiers came by for food.

He whipped up this one-of-a-kind snack and the rest is history.