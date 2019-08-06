National Night Out events planned across Upstate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) - A woman from Richmond, Va., was able to capture video of about five sharks in a feeding frenzy off Myrtle Beach.

"I saw my husband kind of pointing down at the beach to me and then he made a shark fin with his hands over his head," said Tara Savedge. Her husband quickly told their children to get out of the water and Savedge had the fast reflexes to hit record on her phone.