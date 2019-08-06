National Night Out events planned across Upstate

by: WSPA 7News

(WSPA) — National Night Out events are planned across the Upstate and western North Carolina on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Below are links with more information on local events:

Greenville:
https://www.facebook.com/events/495904531173341/

Simpsonville:
https://www.facebook.com/events/832364833825272/

Gaffney:
https://www.facebook.com/events/876589502723102/

Travelers Rest:
https://www.facebook.com/events/346627502922959/

Greer:
https://www.facebook.com/events/449287772288438/

Woodruff:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2476449745923943/

Duncan:
https://www.facebook.com/events/653560158481523/

Mauldin:
https://www.facebook.com/events/597814017370321/

Asheville:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1225329187638574/

Brevard:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1144200409098107/

Marion:
https://www.facebook.com/events/319001848748986/

