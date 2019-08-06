National Night Out events planned across Upstate

(WSPA) — National Night Out events are planned across the Upstate and western North Carolina on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Below are links with more information on local events:
Greenville:
https://www.facebook.com/events/495904531173341/
Simpsonville:
https://www.facebook.com/events/832364833825272/
Gaffney:
https://www.facebook.com/events/876589502723102/
Travelers Rest:
https://www.facebook.com/events/346627502922959/
Greer:
https://www.facebook.com/events/449287772288438/
Woodruff:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2476449745923943/
Duncan:
https://www.facebook.com/events/653560158481523/
Mauldin:
https://www.facebook.com/events/597814017370321/
Asheville:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1225329187638574/
Brevard:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1144200409098107/