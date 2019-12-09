Beautiful olive wood rolling pin with flour dusted pastry dough and empty ceramic pie dish. Closeup with natural light and shallow dof. Baking concept.

December 9th gives you a good excuse to stop by the bakery and pick up a treat because it’s National Pastry Day.

According to the National Day Calendar’s website, pastries go as far back as the ancient Mediterranean where they had paper thin, multilayered baklava.

Crusaders later introduced Northern Europe to pastries after bringing it back from the Mediterranean.

Eventually 17th and 18th-century chefs created new recipes including cream puffs and eclairs.

Today you can find many different types of the sugary goods.