It's National Peanut Butter day! Whether you prefer creamy or crunchy, you probably have some in your pantry.

Peanut butter is a modern day staple in kitchens, but it’s actually not a modern day invention.

The creamy spread was made by the Aztecs and Incas about three thousand years ago.

Of course, peanut butter has gotten upgrades over the years.

Its popularity really took off in the 20th century when farming advancements made it easier to grow and harvest the legume.

Its versatility and nutrition made peanut butter the perfect addition to soldiers’ rations during World War II.

Now you can just enjoy it on a sandwich, with an apple, or even on a spoon.