This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required.

ID: 09020213191 Event Date: February 02, 2009 03:00:00 AM Submission Date: April 28, 2010 02:33:15 AM Type: Drawing, Multiple Elements Resolution:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Monday is an excuse to enjoy a sweet treat. It’s National Pralines Day.

Pralines are made from nuts and sugar syrup. They were invested in 17th century France with almonds.

French settlers brought the treat to Louisiana, where people started making them with pecans and added cream.