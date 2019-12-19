SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – December 19th is National Regifting Day!

It’s always celebrated on the Thursday before Christmas.

The truth is not every gift is a winner, which leads to the practice of re-gifting.

There are some general rules for re-gifting, including making sure the present is unused, and is in its original packaging.

Don’t regift if the item is handmade or personalized, or if the gift has a special meaning for the original giver.

Remember, only regift if you think the receiver would enjoy the present.