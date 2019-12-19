National Regifting Day

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – December 19th is National Regifting Day!

It’s always celebrated on the Thursday before Christmas.

The truth is not every gift is a winner, which leads to the practice of re-gifting.

There are some general rules for re-gifting, including making sure the present is unused, and is in its original packaging.

Don’t regift if the item is handmade or personalized, or if the gift has a special meaning for the original giver.

Remember, only regift if you think the receiver would enjoy the present.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store