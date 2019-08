GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Law enforcement agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services arrested 177 people last week in Operation Palmetto Cleanup, according to the agency. The goal was to find and arrest wanted violent offenders and those who had not reported to their probation or parole agent as required.

Dozens of people across the Upstate were arrested in the sweep.