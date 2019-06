SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Tuesday is the day to treat yourself, June 18 is National Splurge Day.

According to Dictionary.com, Splurge means “to indulge oneself in some luxury or pleasure.”

A Chicago women who calls herself “America’s premiere eventologist” came up with the unofficial holiday back in 1994.

To Celebrate you can keep it simple and add a little extra sweetness to your morning coffee. Or you can go all out with a shopping spree or spa day.