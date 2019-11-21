National Stuffing Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thanksgiving is almost here and you’ll soon be faced with an important question: stuffing or dressing?

Today, you may want to consider stuffing as the winner of that debate.

It’s National Stuffing Day.

The dish is usually made by combining bread cubes, or crumbs, with onions, celery, herbs and spices.

Then, once everything is mixed together, you stuff it into your holiday bird.

Like we said, not everyone prefers to stuff their turkey.

Others like to prepare their dish like a casserole, which is called ‘dressing.’


