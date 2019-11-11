November 11th is a sweet day because it’s National Sundae Day!

There are endless possibilities when it comes to making the perfect sundae.

It can be a scoop or two of ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, peanuts, sprinkles and don’t forget the maraschino cheery on top.

The origin of the ice cream sundae is debatable.

Both the cities of Ithaca, New York and Two Rivers, Wisconsin claim to be the birthplace of the treat.

If you want more “sundae” days: “National Strawberry Sundae Day” is July 7th and “National Hot Fudge Sundae Day” is July 25th.