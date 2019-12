SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Bust out your ugliest Christmas sweater.

It’s National Ugly Sweater day!

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the day was created in 2011 as a way to lighten up the busy holidays, and showcase absurd sweater designs.

If you happen to be flying with Alaska Airlines today, make sure to wear your sweater to get priority boarding.