National Vietnam Veterans Day in Greenville

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Today is National Vietnam Veterans Day and a celebration in Greenville marked the occasion.

The event took place at the veteran’s memorial in Cleveland Park, where Vietnam Veteran’s Day was remembered, it brought soldiers and supporters together to remember support and celebrate.

Soldiers once united on the battlefield came together to remember lost brothers and unify their support.

With tears in her eyes, Bang Hall, remembers how American soldiers saved her life years ago.

“Without the help of the American soldier, especially the Vietnam veterans, we may not be here today to speak about anything.” Vietnamese American Community of Greenville, Bang Hall said.

March 29th is designated as National Vietnam Veterans Day, remembering those who served and fought to keep communism out of Vietnam.

This year is the first time the group was able to celebrate since the designation. Turn out and support looks very different from when soldiers like Patrick Ramsey returned from the war.

“When we came back we were not welcomed, they did not want us back and that’s when we got together and said hey we have to have each other’s back, nobody else does.” President for Vietnam Veterans of America, Foothills Chapter 523, Greenville, Patrick Ramsey said.

Now an American citizen, Hall proudly shared the meaning of the Vietnam flag all while thanking those who served in battle. She is the only one in her family who made it to America.

“The Vietnam veterans they open their arms, they help us, but we don’t want to forget the ones who sacrificed their lives to give us a life today.” Hall said.

Monday’s ceremony brought out military fatigues of years gone by. This ceremony was a salute to greatness and bravery.

The event was filled with songs, wreath presentations and a salute to both countries’ flags. They day ended with a meal in the park together.

“Strange, it does feel strange. It feels like it should have happened years ago.” Ramsey said.

For this group remembering those who fought and served is not an option. It’s a necessity as many are dying out each day.

Veteran Centers across the Upstate offer counseling services to veterans of any war.