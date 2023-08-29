GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Local volleyball players will compete in Greenville September 9-10 at Northwest Park in Greenville County.

Teams can sign up as a co-ed or same-sex and play with other volleyball players from across the East Coast.

G-Vegas volleyball hosts amateur tournaments in Greenville as a part of the Association of Volleyball Professionals. These individuals play all over the United States.

More than 500 people will play in Greenville for a total of $25,000 in cash and prizes.

Tournament director and founder Frank McCravy said G-Vegas looks to create opportunities for the community to learn, play volleyball, make friends and connections while giving back to their community.

There will also be a serving contest where anyone can pay to serve a volleyball to raise money for the veterans organization Upstate Warrior Solution.

Viewers can come watch the tournament at Northwest Park 8109 White Horse Rd from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

