National weather service looking for weather damage

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Bad weather over the weekend has the National Weather Service out assessing the aftermath of the storm.

After all of the searching, looking and analyzing, officials at the weather service say that there is no evidence to support that a tornado actually touched down in the upstate.

Wind and heavy rain, raised enough concern for the National weather service to send out teams to check if there was damage and to confirm a weather event.

“We will draw a polygon or path on a map of we’re the rotation tracked and so that’s what I’m doing, I’m following we’re that rotation went.” National Weather Service, Trisha Palmer said.

Rita and Nida Cunningham didn’t hear or see much very early on Sunday morning, but they got the weather warning on their phones and say they were ready to take cover.

“I look to go into the one room where there’s no windows. So I make a plan to go in there.”

Laurens County resident, Rita Cunningham said.

The National Weather service tracks storms with a sophisticated radar that can dissect the specifics of the storm. When it’s calm, that’s when boots hit the ground, making every effort to find a possible path.

“When we’re looking forward the difference between a microburst or a tornado it’s the pattern of tree fall in a microburst as the wind comes down to the ground and it splats out. With a tornado, with the circulating winds your going to have trees falling this way, this way, this way and this way.”

National Weather Service, Palmer said.

On Monday the weather service surveyed a path from Laurens to Union and Spartanburg counties. Although the radar saw wind movement, there was no evidence or confirmation of a tornado.

Toby and his family heard the rain earlier Sunday morning.

“It was raining sort of sporadically it was real heavy then it would lighten up” Laurens county resident, Toby Dunaway said.

But when the phone alerts went off, they were ready to heed the weather warning.

“I want to really make sure that people always understand that when there is a warning issued that is the time to take action.” Palmer said.

We’ve been tracking the weather service team since they started early Monday morning and we’ll stick with them through the afternoon.