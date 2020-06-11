Live Now
Watch Your Carolina

1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020 file photo, a sign announces a store closing in Niles, Ill. Criminals are seizing on a surge in job losses to steal unemployment benefits from Americans nationwide. The uptick in crime complicates an already tough situation for millions of financially strapped Americans and overwhelmed state unemployment offices. In June 2020, the U.S. Labor Department testified that at least $26 billion will have been wasted, going largely to fraudsters instead of those in need. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — 1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid, a 10th straight weekly decline, as more businesses reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories