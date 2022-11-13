ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies say one person has died and several others are hurt after a shooting at a large bonfire party Sunday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies said they were called to the Double D Ranch on the 1600 block of Green Acres Road in Enfield after multiple people called 911 reporting a shooting at a large party.

Seven people were hurt, six of whom were shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Of those six, one was found dead at the scene, one was airlifted to a trauma facility and four others are in stable condition, deputies said.

They said another person was hurt while attempting to run away and has since been treated and released.

Deputies have not released the name, age or gender of the person who died.

The sheriff’s office was told the private party was being advertised on social media and a flyer for the party said they would be providing security.

Deputies provided the copy of the flyer to CBS 17.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives said they were told several hundred people were at the party.

Deputies continue to investigate.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made and information from those in attendance is ‘very limited.’

Deputies are asking anyone who attended the event, or anyone that has information identifying any suspects, to please come forward.

They urge anyone with information to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (252) 583-820 or get paid to report information by going to Halifax County Crime Stoppers and click ‘SUBMIT A TIP.’

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.