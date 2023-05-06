GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person is dead following a crash that happened in Greenville County on Saturday.

Troopers said that the crash happened along US-25 near the I-185 exit around 1:45 p.m.

According to troopers, a 2005 Hyundai SUV was trying to turn left from I-185 onto US-25. A 2014 Ford-F 350 Pickup truck was driving south on US-25. The Hyundai SUV failed to yield right away and was hit by the Ford-F 350 pickup truck.

Troopers said that the driver of the Hyundai SUV is dead and a passenger in the vehicle was transported to a hospital for their injuries.

