1 killed, 3 firefighters injured after sidewalk collapses

Firefighters, police and others work at the site of a collapsed sidewalk at the Heathrow Woods subdivision in Lake Mary, Fla., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. A county worker was killed and three firefighters were injured during the rescue attempt. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — A county worker has been killed and three firefighters injured after a sidewalk in a Florida suburb collapsed.

Officials say a county environmental service department employee was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk in Lake Mary when it collapsed Friday.

The Seminole County fire chief says responding firefighters tried to use a hydraulic extraction known as “Jaws of Life” to remove concrete slabs from the worker, but they were unaware that wires from a transformer ran directly into the hole and they got shocked.

The three firefighters were taken to a hospital as a precaution and were in stable condition.