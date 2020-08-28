1 killed, 3 firefighters injured after sidewalk collapses

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — A county worker has been killed and three firefighters injured after a sidewalk in a Florida suburb collapsed.
Officials say a county environmental service department employee was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk in Lake Mary when it collapsed Friday.
The Seminole County fire chief says responding firefighters tried to use a hydraulic extraction known as “Jaws of Life” to remove concrete slabs from the worker, but they were unaware that wires from a transformer ran directly into the hole and they got shocked.
The three firefighters were taken to a hospital as a precaution and were in stable condition.