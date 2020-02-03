1 killed, 5 injured when a vehicle hits high school students

MOORE, Okla. (AP) – Police say one high school student was killed and five others were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into them as they walked outside their suburban Oklahoma City high school.

A police spokesman in Moore, Oklahoma, says the incident happened Monday afternoon on a heavily traveled street outside Moore High School.

Classes had just been dismissed at 3 p.m. when the students were struck as they walked along North Eastern Avenue by the school campus.

Police spokesman Jeremy Lewis said the motorist drove off but was stopped by police three blocks away and has been taken into custody.

No charges were immediately filed and a motive was not immediately known.