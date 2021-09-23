13 people shot, one dead in mass shooting at Kroger in Tennessee; shooter dead

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are dead, including the shooter, and 12 people have been injured in a mass shooting Thursday afternoon at a Tennessee grocery store

The shooting happened inside the Kroger in Collierville, a Memphis suburb.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane confirmed 13 people were shot, and one person killed.

The suspected shooter is dead, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot, Lane said. The suspect’s vehicle is still parked and is being investigated.

Lane said officers entered the store just after 1:30 and found multiple people shot, and employees in hiding.

Multiple witnesses report hearing at least a dozen shots. Some customers made it out of the store. Employees had others take shelter in the cooler, witnesses said.

Collierville Police Department reported an off-campus active shooter situation. Collierville High School was sheltering in place.

Multiple ambulances have been seen entering Regional One Hospital, the regional trauma center.