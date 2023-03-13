DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who that allegedly abducted from Dallas was found in Davidson County over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says that Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho from Davidson County is accused of taking the 13-year-old girl and bringing her to North Carolina.

On Friday around 6 p.m., the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was called by the Texas FBI about a missing 13-year-old. The sheriff’s office says that messages exchanged between Camacho and the 13-year-old on a chat app were consistent with grooming and enticement, and he took her from the home.

The girl was found locked in an outbuilding on Camacho’s property on Linwood-Southmont Road, according to detectives. The outbuilding was locked from the outside and the girl couldn’t get outside.

Warrants allege that Camacho “took indecent liberties” with the 13-year-old and took her from Dallas “with the intent that the 13-year-old female be held in sexual servitude.”

Camacho’s vehicle was spotted on “camera activity” in Dallas near her home.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons described finding the victim as “just the tip of the iceberg,” believing there was more for them to uncover. “I thank God we were able to find this young girl.”

Camacho is charged with felony abduction of child, felonious restraint, one count of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense and felony human trafficking.

Camacho is being held on a $1.25 million bond. The girl was treated and taken back to Texas.

“Parents have got to wise up,” the sheriff said during a news conference, talking about the chat platforms where the teen allegedly met the suspect on.

The sheriff spoke of how it reminded them of a case of a young Denton teen who was abducted in a similar situation.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my men and women who work here.”

Sheriff Simmons says that there are more charges pending and some details cannot be released.