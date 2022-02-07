18 rescued after being stranded on ice floe in Lake Erie

In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 photo released by the Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a group of fishermen use a smaller piece of ice as a raft trying to row to the coast, as the ice floe with stranded fishermen on them slowly drifted further away from the land at the Mordvinov’s Bay, the island of Sakhalin in eastern Siberia, Russia. Russia’s emergency services have rescued 536 ice fishermen after they got stranded on a giant ice floe that tore off the island of Sakhalin in eastern Siberia. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Coast Guard authorities say 18 people were rescued from an ice floe that broke away in Lake Erie over the weekend.

Officials said a helicopter from Air Station Detroit noticed a group of people on the floe near Ohio’s Catawba Island at about 1 p.m.

Sunday with several all-terrain vehicles seeking a route back to land. The helicopter lifted seven people from the floe. An airboat dispatched from the nearby Marblehead station rescued four others.

Officials said the other seven people were picked up and taken to shore by a good Samaritan who also had an airboat at the scene.