ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police said a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital.

According to police, an SUV plowed into Great Adventures Christian Preschool around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento.

Two children are in intensive care. However, police said none of the injuries are life-threatening. The children had varying levels of injuries but most were taken to hospitals only as a precaution.

Police also said the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cooperated with authorities. The cause of the crash is under investigation.