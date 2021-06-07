2 arrested in California road rage killing of 6-year-old

by: AMY TAXIN, Associated Press

Marcus Anthony Eriz, (left) and Wynne Lee (Orange County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California couple have been arrested for a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a freeway.

The California Highway Patrol held a news conference Monday, hours after Aiden Leos was buried in a private family ceremony.

The mother and witness say another car cut off her vehicle as she was driving the boy to kindergarten in Orange County on May 21.

She made a hand gesture to the other driver and a gunshot rang out, striking the boy.

The CHP says Marcus Eriz and Wynne Lee were arrested Sunday in Costa Mesa.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer holds up a photo of Aiden Leos during a news conference outside the CHP office in Santa Ana, Calif. on Monday, June 7, 2021 to update on the investigation into the shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)

