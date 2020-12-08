2 killed, 2 critically injured in Omaha house explosion

Omaha firefighters battle a fire after an explosion leveled a home in a south-central Omaha neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., damaging nearby homes and leading to at least one person being injured. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

A hole is seen in a neighboring house after an explosion leveled a home in a south-central Omaha neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., damaging nearby homes and leading to at least one person being injured. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Bystanders hold onto a dog as a firefighter prepares to treat it after an explosion leveled a home in a south-central Omaha neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., damaging nearby homes and leading to at least one person being injured. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials say an explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Nebraska, has left two people dead and two others critically injured.

Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says firefighters responded to the explosion shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick says the house was leveled and completely destroyed.

The explosion also caused significant damage to homes on either side of the house.

The blast in south-central Omaha rained splintered lumber and other debris throughout the neighborhood, and witnesses say it was felt and heard miles away.

The cause wasn’t immediately released.