2 New York City officers shot, suspected shooter killed

Police maintain a perimeter outside a crime scene, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Two New York City police officers were wounded Tuesday afternoon by a man who opened fire as they arrived for a wellness check at a home with a history of domestic violence, a law enforcement official said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers shot and killed an off-duty college security officer after he opened fire and wounded them as they responded to a domestic violence call at his home.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said 41-year-old Rondell Goppy walked into his Queens home and started shooting around 12:45 p.m., just minutes after the officers arrived there with a woman who had gone to their police station to report an assault.

Thirty-six-year-old Officer Christopher Wells was shot in the leg and needed surgery to repair a fractured femur.

Thirty-three-year-old Officer Joseph Murphy was wounded in the hand and also required surgery for his injuries. She said both officers were awake and stable.