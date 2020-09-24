2 officers shot in Louisville

National

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky.  (NewsNation Now) — At least two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, MetroSafe confirmed to NewsNation.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

It’s not clear if it happened during the protests and no other details were immediately released.

The Louisville Metro Police Department livestreamed part of their police response on Facebook.

“Officer down” and “shots fired” can be heard in the video.

Warning: the video below may be graphic for some viewers.

Protests are currently going on in Louisville after all three police officers were cleared of charges in the death of Breonna Taylor. A curfew of 9 p.m. EST is being enforced.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories