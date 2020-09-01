2 pilots, 2 passengers safe after Navy plane crash in Virginia

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police say four people are safe following a crash involving a U.S. Navy plane in Accomack County Monday.

State police were alerted about the crash just before 4 p.m. Monday. Troopers arrived to find the wreckage of the aircraft near the intersection of Berry and Mason roads in Bloxom.

Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, public affairs officer for Naval Air Force Atlantic, said the plane was an E-2C Hawkeye based in Norfolk.

Cragg said the two pilots and two crew members were able to bail out of the aircraft safely.

The Navy also said no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured during the “mishap.”

The plane is assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron at Naval Station Norfolk, Cragg said. It was conducting a training operation at the time of the crash.

VAW-120 reports to Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing commanded by Capt. Michael France, the Navy said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Both roads closed at the intersection during to the crash investigation. A detour was set up.

State police is the lead agency at the scene.