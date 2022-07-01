ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Two officers were killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky Thursday night.
Several officers were shot at the scene in Floyd County.
Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night.
An arrest citation says two officers were killed and five officers injured.
An emergency management official was also hurt and a police K9 dog was killed.
Storz was arraigned Friday and jailed on a $10 million bond.
Officials say Floyd County deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Capt. Ralph Frasure were killed in the shooting.