ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Two officers were killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky Thursday night.

Several officers were shot at the scene in Floyd County.

Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night.

An arrest citation says two officers were killed and five officers injured.

An emergency management official was also hurt and a police K9 dog was killed.

Storz was arraigned Friday and jailed on a $10 million bond.

Officials say Floyd County deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Capt. Ralph Frasure were killed in the shooting.