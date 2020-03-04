2 state troopers rescue trucker before rig explodes

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey state troopers pulled a trucker to safety just seconds before his burning tractor-trailer exploded.

State Police say Trooper Robert Tarleton had stopped a vehicle on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Township on Monday when he saw the truck become engulfed in flames after it hit a guardrail and bridge abutment.

Tarleton immediately responded to the scene, where State Police Lt. Edward Ryer, who was headed home from work, was trying to rescue the driver.

Video shows the two troopers working together to drag the trucker to safety seconds before the vehicle exploded.

The driver sustained minor injuries.