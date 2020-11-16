2 states announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M

File-This Oct. 16, 2020, file photo shows Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during an event with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer’s administration on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb the state’s spiking coronavirus cases. The restrictions will begin Wednesday and last three weeks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(AP) – Michigan has joined Washington and several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the United States.

The most recent million came in less than a week, and as many Americans prepare to observe a Thanksgiving holiday marked by the pandemic. The latest actions also follow grim milestones passed by Texas and California last week as the states each marked more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health experts and officials across the nation are now cautioning people to forego or revise gatherings and holiday travel plans as celebrations approach.