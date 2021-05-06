Multiple hostages freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff

National

by: The Associated Press, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A standoff between police in St. Cloud, Minnesota and an alleged hostage-taker continued into the evening despite the release of four people.

The hostages were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch Thursday. The first hostage ran from the bank toward members of a SWAT team with her hands up.

After being searched, she was escorted to safety. A second person later emerged and was led to safety.

Two others were released later, according to CBS affiliate WCCO.

It wasn’t immediately clear if other bank employees were being held against their will.

Police said negotiations were continuing and that there were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store