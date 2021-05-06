Multiple hostages freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A standoff between police in St. Cloud, Minnesota and an alleged hostage-taker continued into the evening despite the release of four people.

The hostages were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch Thursday. The first hostage ran from the bank toward members of a SWAT team with her hands up.

After being searched, she was escorted to safety. A second person later emerged and was led to safety.

Two others were released later, according to CBS affiliate WCCO.

It wasn’t immediately clear if other bank employees were being held against their will.

Police said negotiations were continuing and that there were no reports of injuries.