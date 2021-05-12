3 biggest US airlines suspending flights to Israel

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Black smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

(AP) – The largest U.S. airlines are canceling flights to Tel Aviv as violence flares between Israel and Palestinians.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines all said Wednesday that they have suspended flights through at least Thursday, and in United’s case, through Saturday.

They say they are watching the situation in Israel, and they’re not sure when they will be able to resume service there.

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza, and Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets at targets in Israel, including the main airport in Tel Aviv.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store