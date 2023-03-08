A massive police response was deployed Wednesday night in east Los Angeles after three officers were shot.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Video from Sky5 showed a large perimeter set up around the scene for what appeared to be a barricaded suspect.

A police source later confirmed to KTLA that officers had been in the area as part of a felony investigation. They observed the suspect walking down the alley, and then go into a residence.

Police then set up a perimeter and a police K-9 unit was called to the scene.

The suspect was located in a small room in the bottom of the main house. Officers called out to the suspect, but he refused to surrender. Eventually, tear gas was deployed and gunshots were fired, at which point the three officers were wounded.

The suspect went back into the home where he remained as additional police and SWAT teams arrived to the scene. Police have been unable to get him to surrender; it’s also unclear if he suffered any serious injuries during his shootout with law enforcement.

Around 8:10 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen approaching a home. At one point, an elderly man and a child were escorted out of the home.

An LAPD robot was visible in an alleyway behind the house and eventually made entry. Around 8:45 p.m., another round of tear gas appeared to be deployed where the man was holed up. SWAT officers made entry shortly after.

Details are limited at this time, but Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore confirmed that all officers are currently in stable condition.

The officers suffered various injuries, including one officer who was shot in the abdomen, another who was shot in the arm and the third who was hit in the leg and midsection

Police did confirm that two of the officers were patrol officers and a third was a K9 unit officer.

Officials are expected to address the media shortly.

Check back for details on this developing story.