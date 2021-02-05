Standoff ends after 3 officers shot at home on West English Road in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three High Point officers were shot, and a suspect barricaded in a home on West English Road.

Shortly after reporters heard a series of loud bangs from the home, police announced that the standoff was over at about 10:30 a.m. No word on the cause of the bangs.

At about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were doing a routine patrol when they heard gunshots.

Investigators were able to pinpoint the shots to an address on the 2900 block of West English Road where they saw a man on the front porch.

officers are asking everyone to avoid this area near West English and West Market Center Drive – the roads are closed and officers are asking everyone to take a different route.

“He ended up retreating back into the house, and we ended up having a barricaded subject,” said Lt. Matt Truitt, public information officer of the High Point Police Department.

At about 3 a.m., as they were working to get the man out, the suspect started shooting and hit three officers. The shooting continued until about 5 a.m.

All three officers were taken to a hospital. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One officer may need surgery.

“The people that we work with each and every day have been struck by gunfire,” Truitt said. “This is something that you never want to receive a call like this, as far as another one of your coworkers has been struck by gunfire.”

Police evacuated people in the area.

“We do have a job to do, and we do have a duty to protect life as well, so that’s the reason that negotiations are being made and the house hasn’t been knocked down or however you wanna say it,” Truitt said. “We do have to remain calm and stay focused on our agenda and what we need to accomplish and the end result is that nobody is injured and that and we can safely take this person into custody.”

The 11-hour standoff ended at about 10:30 a.m. after a series of loud bangs could be heard coming from the home.

Police have not confirmed whether the suspect was arrested or what caused the sound.

Police ask the public to avoid the area of West English Road and South Road in High Point.