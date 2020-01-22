1  of  3
3 people hurt in Las Vegas mall shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating a shooting at a mall that has left three people injured.

Fashion Show Mall is located on the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

According to Metro Police, it all unfolded Tuesday evening when a group of juveniles got into an argument.

Metro Police said right before the group was about to get into a fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd.

According to Metro Police, the injuries to the three victims are said to be non-life threatening.

A witness told KLAS that she saw two of the people suffering from gunshot wounds. She said one of the victims was an elderly man.

There’s no word yet on any arrests.

