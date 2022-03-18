(The Hill) — Six people are dead following a 47-vehicle pileup on a Missouri interstate on Thursday, CNN reported.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed the sixth death Thursday evening, according to local CBS affiliate KFVS. Officials had not yet released the victims’ names, Parker told CNN, but noted that “the recovery stage is over.”

The multivehicle crash took place on Thursday morning, affecting both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 57.

Mississippi County EMS director Zach Bolden said that several people had been treated at the scene while others, including one or two emergency responders, were taken to local hospitals, with one person being airlifted out, according to KFVS.

Officials think that someone may have hit the brakes on the highway, triggering the crash, KFVS reported. Authorities noted foggy conditions when they arrived at the scene.

“Visibility was reportedly as little as 50 feet because of heavy fog in the area this morning,” the Missouri Department of Public Safety tweeted.

The Missouri department noted that the highway had been closed in both directions following the incident.

“This is a major crash scene with multiple collisions and fire involving several tractor trailers & fatalities. Both directions of I-57 are closed. A large cleanup underway & continuing major-crash/fatality scene investigation by @MSHPTrooperGHQ No estimate for reopening of I-57,” the department tweeted.