5.7 earthquake reported near Salt Lake City, Utah

MAGNA, Utah (AP/KTVX) – A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Salt Lake City area early Wednesday, knocking out power to some homes and bringing the city’s light rail system to a halt.

The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and an estimated 2.76 million likely felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Most residents felt their homes shake for 10 to 15 seconds.

It is very likely that you will feel aftershocks today. — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, Wednesday’s earthquake is the largest to hit the state since 1992.

5.7 earthquake, 4km NNE of Magna, Utah. 2020-03-18 06:09:31 at epicenter (7m ago, depth 10km). https://t.co/6HONejrg5v — Weather (@_SaltLakeCityUT) March 18, 2020

Click here for the latest.