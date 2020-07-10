5 injured after deck collapses in Virginia Beach

National

by: Sarah Fearing

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were injured after a deck at a Virginia beachfront home collapsed Thursday evening.

Photos and video from the scene, along Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach, show a deck collapsed at a house along the beach.

The call reporting the incident came in at 6:47 p.m., dispatchers said.

The lifeguard supervisor on patrol took command of the situation when they saw it, which happened as EMS was being dispatched to the scene, Bruce Nedelka, with Virginia Beach EMS, said.

First responders said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Nedelka told WAVY’s Brett Hall that two people sustained serious head injuries. Three others had minor injuries.

  • (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)
  • (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)
  • (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)
  • (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)
  • (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)
  • (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories