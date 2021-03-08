562 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 562 new coronavirus cases Monday in South Carolina along with 4 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 450,578 COVID-19 cases and 7,748 confirmed deaths in the state.

608 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 140 of those patients are in the ICU with 72 on a ventilator.

The number of people hospitalized has been steadily decreasing since peaking at nearly 2,500 in mid-January.

1,237,749 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given in South Carolina. 771,516 residents, or about 18.8 percent of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 426,198, or about 10.4 percent of the state, have completed their vaccination.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (20,552) was 3.7 percent.

A total of 6,181,691 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: