6 killed in Oklahoma house fire, including children

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office go over the site of a multi-fatality mobile home fire in Woodward, Okla., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Officials say six people, including some children, are dead after a fire swept through the home. Fire Chief Todd Finley says one boy escaped the blaze early Thursday morning after a firefighter and a bystander were able to free him from a window. (Dawnita Fogleman/The Woodward News via AP)

WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a fire tore through an Oklahoma home, killing six people, including several children.

Todd Finley, the fire chief in Woodward, a city of roughly 12,000 people about 125 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, says one boy managed to escape the early Wednesday blaze after a firefighter heard a voice coming from the home and managed to jar loose a window air conditioner with the help of a bystander.

He declined to say how many of the six dead were children, but said the state medical examiner’s office would work to identify those killed.

