6 people shot on Greyhound bus in Calif.

(Source: Screenshot from CBS Newsource live stream)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WSPA) – Six people were shot Monday morning while riding on a Greyhound bus in California, CBS News reported.

There is no word on if there were any fatalities or the condition of the victims, CBS News reported.

Bakersfield Police told CBS News a suspect was taken into custody. They said there were currently no indications of a motive.

The shooting happened about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles in Grapevine, according to CBS News.

CBS affiliate KBAK-TV reported Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigators and California Highway Patrol roped off a Valero gas station where the Greyhound bus was parked.

Troopers told CBS News, “The situation is stable and there is no threat.”

