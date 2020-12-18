8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent

This aerial image taken with a drone shows the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Elm Grove, Wis. Eight nuns living in the suburban Milwaukee covent have died in the last week from COVID-19, according to the congregation. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Eight nuns living at a retirement home for sisters in suburban Milwaukee have died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province.

Four of those deaths happened on Monday alone.

The congregation says there are other confirmed cases of the coronavirus among roughly 100 sisters living at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove.

The congregation says the sisters are following recommended safety guidelines.

The outbreak comes months after six nuns at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Greenfield died of the coronavirus in less than a month’s time.