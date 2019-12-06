11 taken to hospital following shooting at NAS Pensacola, 3 dead

UPDATE (9:26 a.m.) — NAS Pensacola confirms that two people are dead in addition to the shooter.

UPDATE (9:10 a.m.) — The U.S. Navy confirms one person is dead in addition to the shooter.

At least 11 people taken to hospitals after shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, according to The Associated Press.

UPDATE (8:50 a.m.) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the active shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.

UPDATE (8:45 a.m.) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

Statement released from Representative Matt Gaetz: “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”



