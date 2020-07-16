Actor Chris Evans to send Captain America shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Actor Chris Evans is paying tribute to a young boy who was seriously injured while saving his little sister from a dog attack.

Evans sent a video message to 6-year-old Bridger Walker, heaping well-deserved praise on the boy.

The Captain America star said he may play a super hero in movies, but Walker is a real life hero.

The actor posted the video message on an Instagram page started by Walker’s aunt.

This is a video of Bridger watching the special message.

Evans is also sending the boy an authentic Captain America shield.

Stars including Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman also reached out to the family.

When Walker’s dad asked why he got between the dog and his sister, the boy said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories