COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding a news conference on Friday morning to announce details of a settlement in a lawsuit against the three major opioid distributors.

The lawsuit includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen along with Johnson & Johnson, officials said. The conference will start at 9:30 a.m.

We previously reported 42 states had agreed to join this lawsuit and together the settlements are likely to represent the biggest piece of a string of settlements between companies in the drug industry and state and local governments over the addiction and overdose epidemic in the U.S. Prescription opioids.