Alaska court says recall effort against governor can proceed

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that an effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy can proceed.
The order, issued Friday, was brief and affirmed a prior decision by a Superior Court judge. A full opinion is expected later.
The Supreme Court previously allowed the Recall Dunleavy campaign to proceed with a second signature-gathering phase while it heard the case.
Recall backers must gather more than 70,000 signatures in a bid to force a recall election.
Dunleavy, a Republican, has argued the recall effort is political.
The National Conference of State Legislatures says just two governors have been recalled by voters.