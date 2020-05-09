Live Now
Alaska court says recall effort against governor can proceed

by: BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy listens during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday, May 8, 2020, that an effort to recall Dunleavy can proceed. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that an effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy can proceed.

The order, issued Friday, was brief and affirmed a prior decision by a Superior Court judge. A full opinion is expected later.

The Supreme Court previously allowed the Recall Dunleavy campaign to proceed with a second signature-gathering phase while it heard the case.

Recall backers must gather more than 70,000 signatures in a bid to force a recall election.

Dunleavy, a Republican, has argued the recall effort is political.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says just two governors have been recalled by voters.

